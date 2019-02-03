Home States Tamil Nadu

Kumki coming to push back  Chinna Thambi into forest

Three days of tiring trek.

Chinna Thambi resting near a pond at Madathukulam block on Saturday | express

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR : Three days of tiring trek. 140-odd kilometres covered. It is a notable record for a 25-year-old wild elephant – Chinna Thambi, who has temporarily paused his ‘aimless’ roaming owing to extreme exhaustion on Saturday morning – to have come thus far despite Forest officials’ attempts to drive him back into the reserve forest (20 km away from his current location). This cat and mouse game with the jumbo has forced the hands of officials to bring out the big gun – Kaleem, a kumki from Topslip near Pollachi to capture Chinna Thambi.

It came as a shock for the officials to spot the elephant after taking a detour to enter a human settlement, and camping near a pond on Maivadi Road in Madathukulam block. Officials already on the tenterhooks due to Chinnathambi’s excursion had to contend with a swarm of visitors out to see the jumbo visitor. Tirupur District Forest Officer PK Dileep, along with around 80 officials, was monitoring the development. 

After having trekked a long distance, Chinna Thambi was seen resting near the pond till 5 pm on Saturday. It created a flutter as the elephant did not move from the place for a long time, sources said. Udumalai Forest Range Officer C Dhanabalan, whose team was also engaged in tracking Chinna Thambi’s movements, told Express that the elephant had travelled nearly 140 km in the last three days. 

“On Saturday morning, I saw the jumbo resting near Maivadi Road. After the news of his arrival spread like a wild fire, villagers began thronging the place to get a glimpse of him. All measures have been taken to ensure that people do not get close to him,” he added. Dhanabalan also informed that kumki Kaleem was on its way to help capture Chinna Thambi. 

While the operation was expected to be carried out on Sunday, official sources said that they were also planning to engage another kumki Mariappan. On the department’s plans to relocate Chinna Thambi, Chief Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle) Deepak Srivastava told Express, “The Forest department and Anti-Poaching Watchers have been monitoring the movement of the jumbo. Top officials have made some plans to relocate the animal. However, it cannot be revealed now.”

Jumbo will be placed in captivity: Minister
Coimbatore: Chinna Thambi will be placed in captivity, said Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan. Speaking at an event here, he said, “The decision was taken after taking into consideration the welfare of the people and the animal.” He, however, was silent on whether Chinnathambi will be housed at Varagaliyar in Anamalai Tiger Reserve or Theppakkadu Elephant Camp in MTR.

