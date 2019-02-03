Monkey that injured over a dozen people in Nagapattinam tranquillised

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The monkey that had terrorised Thennalakudi, near Sirkazhi, for almost a month was tranquillised in a joint-operation on Saturday.

“At least 30 people, including forest officials from Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur; officials from Veterinary College and Research Institute (VCRI) in Orathanadu, Thanjavur; and villagers, took part in the three-day hunt for the monkey, which is no longer a threat to public,” said District Forest Officer Naga Sathish Gidijala.

On the third day of the operation, the officials tranquillised the monkey after it entered an under-construction house on Kanni Kovil Street.

The villagers who had fled their houses and taken refuge in temples heaved a sigh of relief.

At least 20 people were attacked by the monkey.

TV Kaliyamurthy, the village head, requested officials to catch the dogs bitten by the monkey as there are chances of their spreading rabies and requested treatment for the injured.