Tamil Nadu businessman’s philanthropy gives villagers wings to fly

It was dream come true for 73-year-old Somasundaram of Devarayan Palayam near Avinashi when he took his first flight on Saturday.

By Deepak Sathish
TIRUPUR: It was dream come true for 73-year-old Somasundaram of Devarayan Palayam near Avinashi when he took his first flight on Saturday.

“I have never thought that I would travel on a plane,” he said, smiling from ear to ear.

Somasundaram was among the 120 passengers from the village who travelled from Coimbatore to Chennai, thanks to M Ravikumar (44), a businessman in the village, who paid Rs 4 lakh for the tickets and accommodation to bring smiles on their faces.

Accompanying the villagers amid much rejoicing, Ravikumar said most people in Devarayan Palayam had not travelled beyond Coimbatore.

“It was their longtime dream of travelling on a plane and so I took the names of the villagers who could take a flight. With the help of a few friends, I raised the amount for the travel.”

The villagers will travel to Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai, and reach the village by road.

