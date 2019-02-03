Tamil Nadu likely to issue GO on combined development and building rules

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now, entire construction and planning norms will be brought under Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, for which a Government Order is likely to be issued on Monday.

The rules, which were cleared by the State cabinet last month, for the first time consist of both building and planning norms brought under a single umbrella, which were earlier considered separate entities and governed by different local bodies and planning authorities.

Sources said that 70 per cent of development regulations pertaining to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has been amalgamated into the Act and rules. Interestingly, this will be the first time, responsibilities are being fixed on professionals be it planners, architects or structural engineers, and all of them have to get registered.

Applications of professionals will undergo screening by a committee to be constituted by Greater Chennai Corporation, Commissioner of Municipal Administration, Directorate of Rural Development as the case may be. The competent authority may register on payment of a fee of Rs 5,000.

For the first time, the rules also introduce the shelter fee. In any development proposed, where the Floor Space Index [FSI] area (built-up area) exceeds 4,000 sq.metres, either the applicant should provide housing for lower income groups for an extent of 10 per cent of FSI area with dwelling units not exceeding 40 sq.mts in carpet area or shelter charges as prescribed in Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971.

The rate of shelter charges payable will be one per cent of the Guideline Value (GV) of FSI area exceeding 4,000 sq.metres. Similarly, this is for the first time buildings have been divided into a high-rise and non-high rise. The height of non-high rise buildings has been prescribed as any building not exceeding 18.30 metres.

Similarly, the rules have provisions for differently-abled, elderly and children. These rules are applicable for educational, institutional, assembly, commercial, business, mercantile buildings and group housing constructed on plots having an area of more than 2,000 sq.metres. It will not apply to private residential buildings.

The new rules also have norms about fitment of solar-assisted water heating system in high-rise buildings. The executive authority before issuing a building permit for construction of the new building should ensure it has a provision in the building design itself for an insulated pipeline from the rooftop in the building to various distribution points where hot water is required. The new building should have a provision for continuous water supply to the solar water heating system.

The rules also talk about the structural design of buildings and stresses on Structural Design Review panel for giving clearance at Village Panchayat level. Meanwhile, all construction of high-rise building with more than 18.30 metres height should be carried out under a quality inspection programme prepared and implemented under the Registered Quality Auditor on Record.

