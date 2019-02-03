Will overcome all hurdles with people’s blessing: Tamil Nadu CM

By Express News Service

SALEM: With the blessings of the people, we shall overcome all the hindrances, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, while addressing a gathering in Salem.

On Saturday, he laid foundation stones for three overbridges — one at Kandampatti at the cost Rs 33 crores, at Puzhuthikuttai-Santhumalai Road near Pungamaduvu for Rs 3.50 crores and one at Ayothiyapattinam-Belur-Kelakadu Road near Thumbal at the cost of Rs 3.50 crores-- at Kadampatti. He also participated in the bhoomi pooja for overbridge at Kandampatti in Salem-Bengaluru National Highway.

In the evening, he laid the stones for five scheme works at the cost of Rs 15.66 crore and distributed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 16.55 crore for 12,701 beneficiaries. Similarly, he inaugurated four anganwadi centres Rs 34 lakh in Edappadi. Speaking in Kadampatti, he said, “Salem City is a developing city.”

The construction works of bridges, which were sanctioned during former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s period, are nearing completion and would soon be inaugurated,” he said. Based on Salem west MLA and MP’s request, we have also started construction of an over bridge at Kandampatti at the cost of `33 crore, he added. Also, tenders were floated for a new overbridge at Ammampalayam near Attur on Saturday.

“Already three over bridges viz., at AVR Roundana, Steel Plant and Thiruvagoundanoor were constructed at Salem-Bengaluru National Highway and opened for public use. This is fourth bridge and it will be constructed in next five months,” he said.

From 2003-2018, totally 100 people were killed and 343 grievously injured in roads accidents in Kadampatti alone.

Hence, to reduce accidents and traffic congestion, overbridges are being constructed, he added.

Moreover, “Salem is the first district in the State to get a bus port,” he said, adding that a Detailed Project Report of which has already been prepared.

"We have been continuing the welfare schemes and works started during J Jayalalithaa’s period, but DMK president M K Stalin has raised various allegations against the government and claimed that it has not done anything for the people," he said.

“In Salem district, we have distributed 237.50 kg of gold for 48,975 beneficiaries at the cost of Rs 174.98 crores under marriage assistance scheme, free mixers, grinder and fans to 8.10 lakh ration card holders, laptops for 1.72 lakh students at the cost of Rs 237.25 crore, loans for 73,796 women self help groups (SHGs) to the tune of Rs 1,874 crore and subsidies.

“Under Amma Two Wheeler Scheme, over 4,549 beneficiaries have received two-wheelers. and 16,000 beneficiaries have received greenhouses at the cost of `270 crores. We have distributed Rs 408.72 crore as drought relief to the farmers and Rs 1998 crore as crop loan for 4.11 lakh farmers. We started operating buses in 70 new routes in the district. We have also distributed Pongal gifts to the public,” he listed.

Though the Opposition tried to topple the government several times, it did not succeed, he said and added that with the blessings of people the government will overcome all difficulties and troubles. The Chief Minister quipped at Stalin’s statement that ‘village is a temple in grama sabha meeting.’

Further, the CM also listed out road projects sanctioned by the Union government. A total of Rs 1,937 crore was sanctioned to convert 103 km Salem-Chengapalli (near Coimbatore) National Highway (NH 544) four-lane roads into eight-lane and Rs 83 crore for land acquisition.

Soon these works will be started, he added. Similarly, the 44km two-way lane in NH 179a connecting Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Vellore districts will be converted into a four-way lane. A tender has been floated for it, he added.

Likewise, to Rs 77 crore funds have been sanctioned to lay news roads in Salem City, which were damaged due to Under Ground Drainage (UGD) works, a dedicated water supply scheme and underground electricity cable works.