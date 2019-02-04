CM Palaniswami allocates Rs 65 crore for road safety

Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK President MK Stalin and other party leaders offer floral tributes at Anna samadhi on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has allocated a total fund of Rs 65 crore to implement various strategies to spread awareness on road safety, said a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations on Sunday.

The funding was announced ahead of the annual road safety week in the State which is observed from February 4-10. The funds will be used to deploy awareness vans and spread safety tips through radio and television.

