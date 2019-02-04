Cops in a fix as video showing them seeking bribe goes viral

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Three police personnel, including two special sub-inspectors, were transferred to City Armed Reserve after a video of them accepting bribe went viral in social media.

The video that has 1.56 minutes duration shows a cleaner getting down from a lorry with a Rs 100 denomination note in his hand and approaching a highway patrol vehicle on Madurai-Virudhunagar highway. The video also shows the policemen demanding `200 as bribe by claiming that even smaller vehicles pay Rs 500.

Upon checking it was found that the video was original. The three policemen were served with a memo and were asked to give an explanation.