Interim budget welcomed by all: Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, criticised those expressing dissent by waving black flags at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits to Tamil Nadu. She remarked that it was the BJP-led government that brought many projects to the State.

Even in the case of ‘Jallikkattu’ (bull taming sport), the then ruling combination of Congress and DMK had banned the sport and it was the BJP government which brought it back, she asserted. “Similarly, hydrocarbon and neutrino projects were not sanctioned by the BJP government and the agitators should know about those behind (such projects). The people should ask the purpose of their agitation, which has lowered the image of Tamil Nadu.”

The minister was in the city participate in a meeting of BJP workers from Coimbatore and three other districts to discuss preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, she did not give a specific answer to the party’s alliance.

On opposition’s criticism that the interim budget was an “election manifesto”, Sitharaman said the parties were not able to digest the announcements which were accepted by the people. The budget was welcomed in all sectors, she added.

Asked about the ban imposed by West Bengal government on BJP rallies, the defence minister said the ruling TMC and its chief minister Mamata Banerjee were “afraid of the growing popularity of BJP”.