Home States Tamil Nadu

On day two, kumkis Mariappan, Kaleem join Chinna Thambi at Madathukulam

By Saturday evening, kumki Kaleem had been brought down from Topslip and allowed to interact with Chinna Thambi and the two seemed to hit it off. 

Published: 04th February 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chinna Thambi grazing at a coconut farm in Madathukulam on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Chinna Thambi, on Sunday, continued his leisurely sojourn at Madathukulam near Udumalai. While he was serenely grazing sugarcane fields and taking naps near a pond there, kumki Kaleem had reached the area the previous evening and Mariappan just joined them.

Despite the elephant showing no sign of violence, he had Forest officials on their toes, tracking his movements round the clock. The 25-year-old jumbo was in good health, they reported.
By Saturday evening, kumki Kaleem had been brought down from Topslip and allowed to interact with Chinna Thambi and the two seemed to hit it off. 

They were even spotted playing together. After Mariappan’s arrival, he too joined the two jumbos. The plan was to get the three elephants to get along with each other and trek to the reserve forest (20 km away) together, said a senior Forest department official.

On Sunday, in addition to the staff already at hand, 20 resource persons from the department arrived at Madathukulam to monitor the wild jumbo. 

However, there was still no word on putting Chinna Thambi in captivity, said sources in the department. Officials were still focussed on getting him into the reserve forest.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Dindigul circle) V Thirunavukarasu, who had visited the location on Sunday, told reporters that the subject of captivity has to be decided by higher officials. Meanwhile, the department officials were expecting the animals to start moving soon after sunset.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mariappan Chinna Thambi Madathukulam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp