On day two, kumkis Mariappan, Kaleem join Chinna Thambi at Madathukulam

TIRUPUR: Chinna Thambi, on Sunday, continued his leisurely sojourn at Madathukulam near Udumalai. While he was serenely grazing sugarcane fields and taking naps near a pond there, kumki Kaleem had reached the area the previous evening and Mariappan just joined them.

Despite the elephant showing no sign of violence, he had Forest officials on their toes, tracking his movements round the clock. The 25-year-old jumbo was in good health, they reported.

By Saturday evening, kumki Kaleem had been brought down from Topslip and allowed to interact with Chinna Thambi and the two seemed to hit it off.

They were even spotted playing together. After Mariappan’s arrival, he too joined the two jumbos. The plan was to get the three elephants to get along with each other and trek to the reserve forest (20 km away) together, said a senior Forest department official.

On Sunday, in addition to the staff already at hand, 20 resource persons from the department arrived at Madathukulam to monitor the wild jumbo.

However, there was still no word on putting Chinna Thambi in captivity, said sources in the department. Officials were still focussed on getting him into the reserve forest.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Dindigul circle) V Thirunavukarasu, who had visited the location on Sunday, told reporters that the subject of captivity has to be decided by higher officials. Meanwhile, the department officials were expecting the animals to start moving soon after sunset.