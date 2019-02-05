Assamese man beaten to death in Vellore district

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 36-year-old man from Assam was beaten to death allegedly by a group of villagers suspecting him of being a thief at Kosavanpudhur village, KV Kuppam in Vellore district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Gujanan Gharphalia, a resident of Cherekapar, Sivasagar, Assam.

According to the police, at around 12.30 am on Tuesday, Gujanan knocked on the door of Kalanathan Naidu, whose house is located near Kaaliamman Kovil at Kosavanpudhur village in KV Kuppam.

Suspecting he was a thief, Kalanathan had called his relatives to come over. After a group of people gathered, Gujanan reportedly tried to escape. However, police said the group chased and caught him. He was tied to a tree and beaten to death. Then, the group threw his body into a well, police sources said.

Locals informed police about the incident hours later. Police reached the spot at close to 5.30 am and recovered Gujanan's body from the well. KV Kuppam police have started the investigation.

"The reason for Gujanan's presence at the village in the midnight is yet to be ascertained. However, he looked emaciated. We began questioning the villagers, and only after a thorough investigation, would a case be registered. The case is being investigated from all angles," sources from KV Kuppam police said.