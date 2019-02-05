Government guest lecturers urge TN to settle arrears from 2010, implement hike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu All Government College UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association on Monday, has submitted a letter to the Department of Collegiate Education and the Higher Education department, demanding pay arrears in correspondence with UGC’s 2010 pay norms and to implement the recent pay hike.

The University Grants Commission, in January, hiked the salary for guest lecturers in colleges and universities to Rs 1,500 per lecture, subject to a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month. In February 2010, the UGC made a similar announcement and fixed maximum pay for guest lecturers as Rs 25,000.

“While the Kerala government implemented the order, Tamil Nadu government has not. Guest lecturers in the State get paid only Rs 15,000 a month,” said Venkatesan Thangaraj, from the association.

He added that going by the 2010 pay norms, the State owes each guest lecturer, Rs 15 lakh, if they have worked since 2010. “No college has spoken to us about revising our pay after the announcement on pay hike has come. The government still hasn’t compensated us according to the old norms. The government needs to act quickly on this injustice,” he said.