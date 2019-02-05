Hearing on environmental clearance to Sterlite adjourned to February 20

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench adjourned a public interest litigation filed challenging the environmental clearance (EC) given to the Sterlite Copper smelter in Thoothukudi in 2007.

The petition, filed by one Prince Cardoza of Thoothukudi, alleging the company had obtained the clearance by submitting fraudulent documents, had been adjourned previously after the customs department had sought time to submit documents relating to the amount and composition of ore imported by the plant during each shipment.

When the case came for hearing on Monday, a division bench adjourned it to February 20 by giving oral instructions to the government to respond on the availability of experts and machinery to check pollution in industries.