Leopard cub enters house in Nilgiris, lies under cot

The house owner who returned from work heard a roaring sound from inside the house and when he opened the door he found the leopard. 

Published: 05th February 2019 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a leopard cub used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: When was the last time you came home and found a leopard lounging under your cot? This man from Pattavayal near Gudalur in The Nilgiris can no longer answer ‘never’ to that question as that was exactly what was awaiting him when he went home for lunch on Tuesday afternoon. Perhaps, he should not have left his door open when he left for work in the morning.

Tuesday had been just another day for Rayan, a farmer. He went out to work as usual; he left the door open, as usual. By the time he returned home for lunch, it was not just another day. For what greeted him was a menacing growl that could not have come from an overcautious stray dog. It was when he picked up the courage to check in that he noticed a leopard lying under his cot. He soon informed the Forest officials. While they were on the way, he locked the big cat inside the house.

And for good measure, the word of the leopard under the cot spread and drew a huge crowd to his doorstep. Forest department staff were trying to capture the animal to release it back into the forest. One of them said that the animal appeared to be around three years old. 

They were trying to get him out without harming him. If use of a tranquiliser was not viable, a net would be used, he added. 

