Mason gets job after double hand transplant

The 29-year-old mason Narayanaswamy from Dindigul was posted as a ward manager under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handing over an appointment order to Narayanasamy, who had undergone a double hand transplant surgery at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, in city on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man, who underwent a double hand transplant, the first-of-its-kind surgery, at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu, was given a job appointment order by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday.

In 2015, Narayanaswamy lost both hands after he accidentally suffered an electric shock. In February 2018, he underwent bilateral hand transplant at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital where he received the hands of a young donor from Chennai, who died of head injuries sustained in a road accident. After a tedious 10-hour-long surgery, a team of doctors successfully transplanted the hands.

The Chief Minister also gave appointment letters to yoga and naturopathy doctors and tutors who were recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board. Of 72 candidates, the Chief Minister handed over the orders to seven candidates.

Palaniswami also flagged off 15 additional 102 vehicles for mother and child health care services. The vehicles were inducted at the cost of  Rs 1.65 crore.

The Chief Minister also handed over Rs 5 lakh cheque to a nurse in the Tambaram Government Hospital who had lost her one-side eyesight in an accident at work.

