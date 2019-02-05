Mullaiperiyar parking project: TN moves SC against Kerala’s construction work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to restrain the Kerala government and its instrumentalities from taking any work related to the mega car park by encroaching on the water-spread area of the Mullaiperiyar dam. It also sought directions to Kerala to maintain status quo ante pending disposal of the present application and the suit.

The petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government also sought directions to Kerala to forthwith stop earth/gravel filling and compacting work raising the original ground level of the water-spread area of the Mullaiperyar dam. Besides, Tamil Nadu also urged the apex court to direct Kerala to remove forthwith all earth/gravel filled in the water-spread area leased out to Tamil Nadu.

The state government contended that the permanent structures that had come up in the water-spread area of the Mullaiperiyar dam and the proposal to construct more buildings would environmentally affect the dam ultimately. Besides, it would also affect the catchment area, the waters used for drinking and irrigation purposes by the people of five districts of Tamil Nadu. So, the already constructed buildings should be removed and the proposal for new buildings given up.

In November, 2017, the Tamil Nadu government moved the SC when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) allowed Kerala to go ahead with the car park project around the Periyar Tiger Reserve near the dam. The project includes construction of reception blocks, cafeteria, among others.

‘Will harm environment’

The state government contended that the permanent structures that had come up in the water-spread area of the dam and the proposal to construct more buildings would environmentally affect the dam ultimately