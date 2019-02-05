OPS' son among AIADMK’s aspirants for Lok Sabha tickets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the first day of issue of applications to AIADMK aspirants for contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, many functionaries including P Ravindranath Kumar, son of AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, got the same by paying Rs 25,000 each. Kumar, now the secretary of Puratchi Thalavi Amma Peravai’s Theni unit, has expressed his willingness to contest from Theni Parliamentary constituency. The first few applications were distributed jointly by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The other functionaries who have taken applications include A Thamizhmagan Hussain (Ramanathapuram and Vellore constituencies), N Thalavai Sundaram, Special Representative of Tamil Nadu government at Delhi (Kanyakumari), former minister S Gokula Indira (Central Chennai), senior functionary Aadhi Rajaram (South Chennai), former MLA K Kuppan (North Chennai) and Jayagovindan (Tiruvannamalai).

The application contains 25 questions which seek information like known languages, winning aspects, contributions for the growth of the party made in the past, whether imprisoned during agitations organised by the party, whether cases pending before any court, etc. Later, both the leaders addressed a meeting of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Peravai on the arrangements to be made for celebrating the birth anniversary of late general secretary of AIADMK, J Jayalalithaa, in a grand manner.

Palaniswami, recalling how the AIADMK government was implementing the schemes initiated by Jayalalithaa with all care, exhorted the party functionaries to work unitedly for winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats as well as the by-elections to 21 Assembly constituencies.

Talking to reporters, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the AIADMK would head the alliance to be forged by it in Tamil Nadu even if the alliance comprises “some national parties.”