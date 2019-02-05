Pay Rs 50,000 per month, demand UGC qualified guest lecturers in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Citing University Grants Commission's recent recommendation on salary for guest lectures, Tamil Nadu All Government Colleges UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association has urged the Director of Collegiate Education to provide them the monthly salary of Rs 50,000. The association has also demanded arrear amount of Rs 15 lakh for each UGC qualified guest lecturer working in government and aided arts and science colleges in the State.

In his letter to the Director of Collegiate Education R Sarumathi on Monday, Tamil Nadu All Government Colleges UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association President V Thangaraj has said that the UGC has written two letters, one in February 2010 and another in January 2019, to the State higher education secretaries on providing salary to guest faculty.

"Though the State government had accepted the sixth and seventh pay commission recommendations for teachers, it has not implemented the salary hike recommended for guest faculty. Guest lecturers were currently paid only Rs 15,000 per month, that too only for eleven months in a year, which has affected our livelihood," Thangaraj said.

"So, the government should provide Rs 50,000 per month for salary to the guest lecturers and also pay the arrear amount which we are eligible for from January 2010," he demanded.

The UGC has recently hiked the salary of guest lecturers in colleges and universities to Rs 1,500 per lectures subject to a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month. In Tamil Nadu 3,387 guest lecturers, including 1,826 in first shift and 1,661 in second shift, are working in government arts and science colleges. Among them, around 1,700 guest lecturers possess UGC prescribed qualification. In addition to this, 40 guest lecturers are working in government BEd colleges, sources said.Eom.