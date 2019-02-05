Home States Tamil Nadu

PIL on black money rejected

CHENNAI: A PIL for a direction to the Union Finance Ministry to pass a speaking order on a representation relating to bringing back the black money stashed away in foreign banks and offshore accounts has been rejected by a division bench of the Madras High Court.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad rejected the plea while dismissing a writ petition from   R Natarajan of Chennai on Monday. The representation, dated November 5, 2018, of the petitioner filed under the RTI Act, is being investigated by the department concerned. Some interim replies had also been given to the petitioner. Hence, there is no need to pass any order, the bench said and dismissed the PIL.

According to the petitioner, a task force had been constituted by the BJP when it was in the Opposition. It submitted a report in November 2011, giving suggestions to the Centre to trace and bring back the black money stashed away offshore. However, the BJP, after coming to power in 2014, did not evince any interest and take action on the lines suggested in the report, petitioner contended.

