Plea seeks to reinstate law university registrar

A writ plea has been made in the Madras High Court for a direction to the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University to reinstate Dr D Shankar as the Registrar of the University.

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ plea has been made in the Madras High Court for a direction to the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University to reinstate Dr D Shankar as the Registrar of the University.Justice S M Subramaniyam, before whom the petition from Shankar came up for hearing recently, impleaded all the 33 professors and lecturers as party-respondents in the case. The petitioner also alleged that some professors, who do not possess the requisite qualifications, had been appointed as professors. When the matter came up on January 3 last, the judge had directed the Grievances Committee to conduct an enquiry and submit a report by January 31. Accordingly, the committee submitted its report.

After going through the report, the judge found that certain allegations raised by Dr P Vanangamudi, the former Vice-Chancellor of  the Law University, had also corroborated with it.Hence, the persons, who are likely to be affected, should also be heard, the judge said and impleaded all the Law Professors and posted the matter for passing final orders on February 20.

Madras High Court Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University

