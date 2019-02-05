Temporary staff posted in two districts' schools

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore and Tirupur district school education department has appointed 19 temporary teachers in government and aided schools, in the place of suspended teachers. While five of them were placed in Coimbatore, 14 were appointed in Tirupur district. These temporary staff joined duty on Monday.

According to sources in the Education department, over 500 teachers were suspended across the State for participating in the JACTTO-GEO strike last month. The department called for applications from candidates who had completed teacher training for the temporary posts. As many as 5,000 applications were received in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts.

Meanwhile, all teachers returned to work on January 29. Since then, the department had not talked about the appointment of temporary teachers. Then, the top officials instructed the chief education officer to appoint temporary staff in vacancies in government and aided schools. Accordingly, many posts were filled with qualified temporary teachers.