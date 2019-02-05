Home States Tamil Nadu

Transport department to intensify vehicle inspections

Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar on Monday said the government would intensify vehicle inspection and campaign to create awareness of various road safety violations to reduce road accidents.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar on Monday said the government would intensify vehicle inspection and campaign to create awareness of various road safety violations to reduce road accidents.

He flagged off an awareness rally at Chepauk marking the 30th road safety awareness week in the presence of Transport Commissioner C Samayamoorthy, ADGP, Transport and Road Safety Karan Sinha and other officials.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the fatality rate in 2018 come down by 25 per cent compared to the previous years. “We will bring down accidental deaths further by creating awareness of traffic violations. We will create more awareness of wearing seat belts and helmets,” he added.

He also stated that the proposal to install video surveillance cameras on the Chengalpattu-Tiruchy national highways was in final stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vehicle inspections Transport department 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp