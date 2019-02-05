Transport department to intensify vehicle inspections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar on Monday said the government would intensify vehicle inspection and campaign to create awareness of various road safety violations to reduce road accidents.

He flagged off an awareness rally at Chepauk marking the 30th road safety awareness week in the presence of Transport Commissioner C Samayamoorthy, ADGP, Transport and Road Safety Karan Sinha and other officials.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the fatality rate in 2018 come down by 25 per cent compared to the previous years. “We will bring down accidental deaths further by creating awareness of traffic violations. We will create more awareness of wearing seat belts and helmets,” he added.

He also stated that the proposal to install video surveillance cameras on the Chengalpattu-Tiruchy national highways was in final stage.