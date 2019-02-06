19-year-old student hacked inside college

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A dispute that, allegedly, cropped up during a game of kabaddi took a violent turn days later as a 19-year-old student was assaulted with lethal weapons on the college campus on Tuesday.

The teenager, a resident of Pillur, studying in Raja Doraisingam Government Arts College sustained injuries on the head and was rushed to Government Sivaganga Medical College and Hospital. Sources said that he was referred to the GRH in Madurai. He was later admitted to a private hospital and is said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, the police have nabbed the suspect. Sources said that a week ago, while the teenager was playing kabaddi with a group of students from his college, an altercation broke out and the teenager was beaten up. Recently, he retaliated by assaulting his attacker.

The issue did not end with this. On Tuesday, the student who was attacked, along with a few others assaulted the teenager on the college campus.

The college authorities said that the injured teenager was pursuing his 2nd year BA History course. The CCTV footage of the incident was handed over to personnel of Sivaganga Town police station.

Superintendent of Police T Jayachandran said that they had nabbed the suspect and had launched an investigation.