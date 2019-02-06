Home States Tamil Nadu

19-year-old student hacked inside college

A dispute that, allegedly, cropped up during a game of kabaddi took a violent turn days later as a 19-year-old student was assaulted with lethal weapons on the college campus on Tuesday. 

Published: 06th February 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A dispute that, allegedly, cropped up during a game of kabaddi took a violent turn days later as a 19-year-old student was assaulted with lethal weapons on the college campus on Tuesday. 

The teenager, a resident of Pillur, studying in Raja Doraisingam Government Arts College sustained injuries on the head and was rushed to Government Sivaganga Medical College and Hospital. Sources said that he was referred to the GRH in Madurai. He was later admitted to a private hospital and is said to be out of danger.  

Meanwhile, the police have nabbed the suspect. Sources said that a week ago, while the teenager was playing kabaddi with a group of students from his college, an altercation broke out and the teenager was beaten up. Recently, he retaliated by assaulting his attacker. 

The issue did not end with this. On Tuesday, the student who was attacked, along with a few others assaulted the teenager on the college campus. 

The college authorities said that the injured teenager was pursuing his 2nd year BA History course. The CCTV footage of the incident was handed over to personnel of Sivaganga Town police station. 

Superintendent of Police T Jayachandran said that they had nabbed the suspect and had launched an investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raja Doraisingam Government Arts College Kabaddi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp