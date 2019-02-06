Boyfriend held for abetting Tiruchy jail warden’s suicide

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/CUDDALORE: A day after a prison warden allegedly committed suicide, her boyfriend, who is also a jail warden, was arrested while his two relatives are on the run. All three were booked under various sections, including of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015.

C Senthamil Selvi (23) of Thavalakuppam in Cuddalore was working as a warden in the special prison for women in Tiruchy. Preliminary investigation revealed that Selvi had been in a relationship with S Vetrivel (25) . Since they were from different castes, Vetrivel’s brother S Kailasam opposed the relationship. So, Vetrivel avoided her. On Sunday, Kailasam and his wife Raja Sundari allegedly hurled caste slurs and threatened her. Following this Selvi killed herself, said the police.

“Vetrivel is set to get married on February 6. After coming to know of it, Selvi approached Vetrivel, who refused to marry as she belonged to different caste. So, Selvi committed suicide. We demand action against him,” said Selvi’s relatives. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline or 044- 24640050.