Home States Tamil Nadu

CM felicitates Karur girl for her illustrious student life

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to  KR Rakshana of Karur, appreciating her achievements on Monday. 

Published: 06th February 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

KR Rakshana receiving a State Award from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in city on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to  KR Rakshana of Karur, appreciating her achievements on Monday. 

The girl from Rameswarapatti village had donated towards planting of over a 1000 saplings in Karur district and took up awareness campaigns on first aid, eye donation, climate change among other things, an official release said.

The girl, along with her parents, helped revive education of three girls in her district who dropped out of school due to financial constraints. The Chief Minister also awarded a certificate to the girl. 

The cash award and the certificate was instituted in 2018 by the State Government to reward girls under 18 years of age who fight for the rights of girl children and their welfare, the release said. 

N Nandini from the State who was given the award last year for stopping a child marriage, was recognised and awarded the ‘Local Champion’s award’ at a national event in New Delhi this year.

The release said Tamil Nadu was given the national award for implementing Union Government’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme effectively in New Delhi to mark National Girl Child day on January 24. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Karur girl Illustrious student life Local Champion’s award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp