CM felicitates Karur girl for her illustrious student life

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to KR Rakshana of Karur, appreciating her achievements on Monday.

The girl from Rameswarapatti village had donated towards planting of over a 1000 saplings in Karur district and took up awareness campaigns on first aid, eye donation, climate change among other things, an official release said.

The girl, along with her parents, helped revive education of three girls in her district who dropped out of school due to financial constraints. The Chief Minister also awarded a certificate to the girl.

The cash award and the certificate was instituted in 2018 by the State Government to reward girls under 18 years of age who fight for the rights of girl children and their welfare, the release said.

N Nandini from the State who was given the award last year for stopping a child marriage, was recognised and awarded the ‘Local Champion’s award’ at a national event in New Delhi this year.

The release said Tamil Nadu was given the national award for implementing Union Government’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme effectively in New Delhi to mark National Girl Child day on January 24.