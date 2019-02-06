Tamil Nadu: Migrant labourer gets stuck in sludge for over five hours, rescued

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In the end, all is well and he is back to life. But this Tuesday will probably remain in the memory of this migrant labourer forever, for it is on this day that he got something very, very special - his life.

It was a near-death experience for 40-year-old Sripaul, a migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh, as he got stuck in a 10-feet-deep pit filled with sludge at a building construction site located on Thiruthangal-Virudhunagar road, that too, for more than five hours.

Kudos to the efforts of fire and rescue service personnel as after hours-long struggle, he was rescued.

Sources told Express that while Sripaul along with two other labourers were working in the site, they noticed water leaking from the underground water tank.

“They dug a two-feet-deep pit and identified the leakage. In order to fix the leakage, they dug further and extended the pit by 10 feet. This is when the tragedy struck, as sludge started caving in. When the two other labourers managed to escape, Sripaul got stuck in the pit, with mud burying him from head to heels,” they said.

On information, firefighters rushed to the spot. Sripaul was later lifted from the pit using a rope. He was taken to Sivakasi Government Hospital.

A tough task indeed

