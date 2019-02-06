Home States Tamil Nadu

Ready to appear before Jaya probe panel any time, says O Panneerselvam

'Whenever the Commission summons me, I will (appear before it and) explain the truth and my stand. The truth will be known there,' he said.

Published: 06th February 2019 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Wednesday said he was ready to appear before a commission probing the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and "explain the truth".

The AIADMK Coordinator said he was earlier summoned by the one-man Justice Arumughaswamy Commission to appear before it on January 23.

However, he could not appear on that date due to the Global Investors' Meet scheduled then and that he had informed the same in writing, he told reporters here.

"I had informed (the panel) that I would appear later on a date mentioned by the commission," he said, responding to questions on the matter. However, the commission had later adjourned the proceedings, he said.

"Whenever the Commission summons me, I will (appear before it and) explain the truth and my stand. The truth will be known there," he said.

Following Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016, suspicion on the circumstances leading to her demise was raised by several people, including Panneerselvam and his followers.

Panneerselvam who had turned a rebel leader after the death of Jayalalithaa had demanded either a judicial inquiry or a CBI probe into her death.

A staunch loyalist of Jayalalithaa, he took over as chief minister immediately after her demise, but soon after resigned and later accused the late leader's close aide V K Sasikala of bringing pressure on him to quit.

The demand for the probe was a key precondition put forth by the erstwhile Panneerselvam-led faction for a merger with the group led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

After the unification of the factions in August 2017, the government notified constitution of the commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge A Arumughaswamy.

The panel's terms of reference was to inquire into the circumstances and situation leading to the hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa on September 22, 2016 and treatment provided till her demise on December 5 that year.

So far, it has examined a number of people, including state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and representatives of Apollo Hospital, where Jayalalithaa was treated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panneerselvam Jayalalithaa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp