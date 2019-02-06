Uzhavan app integrated with rental platform

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a new service in State government’s Uzhavan App to enable farmers get equipment meant for agricultural operations at reasonable rent. This has been done by integrating JFarm Services App of Chennai-based Tractor and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) with Uzhavan App.

JFarm services App will connect tractor owners and Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) operated by tractors and equipment owners directly to farmers seeking farm mechanisation solutions, thereby facilitating a fair and transparent rental process while focusing on quality, dependability and timely delivery, an official release said on Tuesday.

Uzhavan App offers 12 key agricultural services to farmers, including real-time information on crop prices and weather updates, subsidy and government schemes, crop insurance and compensation. Nearly 3.8 lakh farmers have been using the facility since its launch on April 5 last year. Further, 72,548 farmers have registered their names through this App to get agricultural inputs at a subsidised prices. Farmers are in touch with 76 government and 625 private centres for getting agricultural equipment on rent.

In the next step, JFarm services App, launched by TAFE in September last year, has been integrated with Uzhavan App on the basis of Corporate Social Responsibility to provide easy access to farm mechanisation solutions to small and marginalised farmers through rental tractors and farm equipment.

Using this new interface, farmers will be able to know availability, place and date on which they can get the equipment. JFarm App has an unique feature that allows farmers to rent their existing tractors and farm equipment to other farmers. Those who cannot use this mobile app, can call the toll free number 1800-420-0100.

About 65 per cent of the rural population in Tamil Nadu relies on agriculture as the source of income and around 92 per cent of land holdings in the State are owned by small and marginal farmers with limited access to mechanisation. JFarm Services App aims to increase easy access to farm mechanisation solutions through renting out tractors and modern farm equipment to small and marginal farmers. Along with it, the app also provides localised weather forecast, agri-news alerts and advisory, enhancing their productivity and increasing their income significantly.