19 students had worm-infested soya chunks, proves test

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A day after 19 school students were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) due to food poisoning, officials of the department of Food Safety said that laboratory tests confirmed that worm-infested stale soya chunks were used in the mid-day meal that were served to the students.

On Tuesday, 34 students of CSI Primary School (government-aided) in Velliankundram village near Kallandhiri were taken to Primary Health Centre in Kallandhiri when they complained of stomach ache, dizziness and vomiting after taking meal at school. 

The students said they had found small white worms and tiny insects in the fried soya chunks (meal maker) and by the time, some of them had already finished eating. 19 students – 12 girls and 7 boys – were referred to GRH. Their condition is said to be stable. 

A day later, all the 19 students were discharged on Wednesday afternoon.

