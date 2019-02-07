95 top brands get notice on plastic use in Tamil Nadu

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dropping a bombshell, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has set a one-month deadline for 95 top brands using multi-layered plastics — mostly Fast Moving Consumer Goods companies — to submit an Extended Producer’s Responsibility proposal. Those failing to do so will not be allowed to market their products in the State.

A notice in this regard was served to several companies including Burger King, CavinKare, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Starbucks, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Dabur, Amway, Britannia, PepsiCo and even Patanjali Ayurved. Food processing brands like Everest, Haldiram’s , ITC and MTR Foods have also been notified.

The board has asked these companies to furnish the details of suppliers and sellers to whom these plastic products are channelised. “The manufacturers and sellers of multilayered plastics/products shall coordinate with UNDP to work out EPR in line with the proposed integrated model for Tamil Nadu. All manufacturers and sellers shall not market their products in Tamil Nadu till the compliance of the above said directions,” the TNPCB note said.

“These companies have been given one month time to comply with the directions. Our intention is not to create panic in the market, but to make these companies fall in line. The implementing agency would be civic bodies,” said the Board’s member secretary D Sekar.

The directions, issued on Wednesday, also mandates all producers and brand owners to apply and obtain registration from the Central Pollution Control Board as per the Rule 13 (2) of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and submit a copy to the TNPCB.

Arya Priyank, Corporate Head, Environmental Health and Safety, Dabur India Ltd, told Express, “We are looking at it positively. Before getting the notice, under the banner of WE CARE (Waste Efficient Collection and Recycling), which is a conglomerate of 35 brands, we met TNPCB officials and mutually agreed upon Tamil Nadu- specific plan. As far as Dabur is concerned, EPR is already in implementation and we will launch the initiative in Tamil Nadu soon,” he said.

Among companies that Express contacted, majority refused to comment. Others said they were in the process of submitting EPR. Nestle India Ltd (Maggi Noodles) said the company had held deliberations with the TNPCB and will shortly be submitting a proposal. Tata Starbucks Pvt Ltd said that it has completely moved to compostable and biodegradable materials.

Switch-over plans

TNPCB has issued fresh consent procedures to manufacturers of banned plastics to switch over to manufacture of other plastic products which are not in the scope of ban.