Aavin products a big hit overseas; to spread wings in Gulf region soon

Officials of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (Aavin) are upbeat as the company’s products have become a major hit overseas.

Encouraged by the good response to its products in Singapore and Hong Kong, Aavin has now started selling milk in Qatar, said senior officials. 

According to the federation managing director C Kamaraj, Aavin started its voyage to foreign countries in November 2017 by venturing into Singapore and later into Hong Kong market. On February 1, it launched its ultra heat treated (UHT) milk, which has a shelf life of 180 days,  in Qatar. In a few days it has managed to earn a revenue of `7.5 lakh, the official claimed.

“A consignment of 16,000 litres of milk was dispatched to Qatar on January 15 and so far the response of customers is really good. Looking at the overwhelming response, we are planning to export 50,000 litres milk to Qatar every month,” he said. Along with UHT milk, consignment of ghee will also be sent to the Gulf country.

A team has been dedicatedly carrying out promotional activities in Qatar to create awareness about Aavin’s products in the country. Initially, the UHT milk is sold in various malls and stores in Doha and subsequently the authorities are trying to reach out to more areas. Even in Singapore, the products manufactured by the State cooperative have turned quite popular. In the last one year, over 2.4 lakh litres of Aavin UHT milk has been exported to Singapore, which has helped the authorities to earn revenue of `1.11 crore. Similarly, at least 10,000 litres of milk had been exported to Hong Kong so far and the company has earned `5  lakh.

Aavin has recently got licence and necessary approvals to export ghee, and is gearing up to reach out to more customers in foreign countries. The organisation has chalked out a blue print to launch its products in at least 15 more foreign countries. The good response of customers has also boosted the morale of the authorities.

“In the countries, which are dominated by Indian population, especially Tamils, we have carried out market assessment of demand for our products. And then only we have started exporting to these countries,” the official said.

After Qatar, Aavin’s milk and ghee will be launched in countries such as UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait. Vietnam, Cambodia, Mauritius, China and Malaysia are also in the list. “Aavin’s milk is the most trusted product. So, in the first phase, we will launch milk in these countries,” Kamaraj said.

