Anna University order to retain faculty members’ certificates stayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed all proceedings pursuant to an order, dated December 4, 2018, of the Anna University, which directed its affiliated colleges to retain original certificates and other documents produced for verification at the time of appointment.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a writ petition from the All India Private Educational Institutions Association, represented by its State general secretary K Palaniyappan of Saligramam, on Wednesday.

The stay will be in respect of the members of the petitioner association alone.

The main prayer is to quash the December 2018 order and instead, to direct the university to formulate the ‘pan-India’ mechanism to monitor the services of the staff members of the private educational institutions affiliated to it, ensure their viability and provide academic support to the students.

Petitioner’s senior counsel K M Vijayan submitted that there were instances of the teaching faculties and other staff leaving the institution without informing the management in the middle of the academic year. It caused serious hardship both to the management and the students. There are also lot of complaints that a faculty member is shown working in different colleges. Complaints in this regard are being published and this is against law. Moreover, the very same notification was challenged and the High Court granted an interim stay on the order on December 19 in respect of another petitioner.

Vijayan added that the movement of the teaching staff can be monitored by the university if the ‘pan-India’ mechanism is created. Under this, the university can have a track of such teaching staff to ensure the safety of the students. It would also be useful to prevent the same teaching staff name being listed out by multiple institutions at the time of affiliation, he said.