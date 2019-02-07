BJP likely to ally with a Congress' splinter group in Puducherry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All India NR Congress (AINRC) has indicated that they face the lone Lok Sabha seat in the union territory of Puducherry in alliance with AIADMK and BJP to retain the seat it won in 2014.

“We will contest the Lok Sabha elections in a similar way we contested in the previous election and with the support of like-minded parties and the party's candidate will win the election," said founder president and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy addressing a press conference on the occasion of the party's 9th foundation day. He formed the party after leaving Congress in February 2011.

Though he said that the alliance will be announced at the right time and the candidate thereafter, he gave enough indications of an alliance with AIADMK and BJP for contesting the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat.

Pointing out the way AINRC supported AIADMK in contesting the Puducherry Rajya Sabha seat as well as in Nellithope by-election, he said that there existed an electoral alliance with the AIADMK and went on to remind that and all these were formalized during the late J Jayalalithaa’s leadership of the party.

Similarly, an alliance with the BJP was struck in the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2014, and the AINRC continues to be a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Rangasamy said that he has always appreciated the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government’s recent budget.

Rangasamy said he felt proud of being referred as the brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Puducherry Chief minister V Narayanasamy and flayed the Congress government led by Narayanasamy for non-performance and shielding it by blaming Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for everything.