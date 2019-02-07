Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP likely to ally with a Congress' splinter group in Puducherry

N Rangasamy said that there existed an electoral alliance with the AIADMK and went on to remind that and all these were formalized during the late  J Jayalalithaa’s leadership of the party.

Published: 07th February 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy

All India NR Congress founder and former Puducherry CM N Rangasamy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All India NR Congress (AINRC) has indicated that they face the lone Lok Sabha seat in the union territory of Puducherry in alliance with AIADMK and BJP to retain the seat it won in 2014.

“We will contest the Lok Sabha elections in a similar way we contested in the previous election and with the support of like-minded parties and the party's candidate will win the election," said founder president and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy addressing a press conference on the occasion of the party's 9th foundation day. He formed the party after leaving Congress in February 2011. 

Though he said that the alliance will be announced at the right time and the candidate thereafter, he gave enough indications of an alliance with AIADMK and BJP for contesting the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat. 

Pointing out the way AINRC supported AIADMK in contesting the Puducherry Rajya Sabha seat as well as in Nellithope by-election, he said that there existed an electoral alliance with the AIADMK and went on to remind that and all these were formalized during the late  J Jayalalithaa’s leadership of the party.

Similarly, an alliance with the BJP was struck in the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2014, and the AINRC continues to be a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Rangasamy said that he has always appreciated the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government’s recent budget.

Rangasamy said he felt proud of being referred as the brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Puducherry Chief minister V Narayanasamy and flayed the Congress government led by Narayanasamy for non-performance and shielding it by blaming Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for everything.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP AINRC All India NR Congress N Rangasamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp