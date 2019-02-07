Class 8 girl commits suicide in Teynampet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her house in Teynampet on Tuesday evening. Police said the girl was staying with her mother after her father died 10 years ago. The girl was studying in class 8 at a private school.

“On Tuesday she returned from school and was alone at home while her mother was away at work. When the woman returned, she found her daughter dead,” said a police officer. The police have registered a case and sent the body to the government hospital for autopsy.

Police said the girl left behind a message apologising to her mother and grandfather for taking the extreme step.

The family staged a protest in front of the school, demanding an inquiry with the staff to find out the circumstances that led the girl to take the extreme step.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).