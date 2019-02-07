Get ready for 30K jobs at CODISSIA Industrial Park 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) Industrial Park Limited (CIPL) on Wednesday. Spread over 375 acres, CIPL will come up at Mooperipalayam and Kallapalayam. During the inauguration, when small industrialists urged the chief minister to focus more on their sector, Palaniswami said the government will continue its work for the development of the MSME sector.

During the inauguration of CODISSIA Industrial Park Limited (CIPL), its managing director A V Vardharajan said, “Micro and small industries play a vital role in the overall growth of industry in the State. Big industries make `3,000 crore-worth investment, but provide job opportunities only for 300 people. However, when small industries invest `300 crore, they generate over 3,000 jobs. Hence, the CM should ensure that the government concentrates more on micro and small industries’ growth. It is not an easy task to establish a private industrial estate like CIPL. There are many grassroots problems. We thank the State government for helping us overcome the issues,” he added.

When Palaniswami spoke, he referred to the grand success of the second edition of the Global Investors’ Meet. “We successfully conducted the second edition of the GIM by drawing over `32,000 crore-worth investments in the MSME sector alone. The event helped ensure generation of over 10 lakh jobs over the next few years. We have taken steps to help the industry grow through a slew of measures, including a new Business Innovation Policy, Single-Window Portal etc,” he said.

“Growth of associations like CODISSIA is an appreciable development. Coimbatore stands next to Chennai in industrial development. Hence, our government is giving more importance in providing various infrastructure. Soon, Coimbatore-Salem highway will become an eight-lane road. The CODISSIA Industrial Parks’ 375 acre-tract include five acres given by former chief minister the late J Jayalalithaa.”

Referring to the CIPL as the microcosm of the State, the chief minister said, “This industrial park, once it starts functioning, will help over 10,000 people get direct employment and 20,000 people get indirect employment. Office bearer of CIPL pointed out problems faced by them in implementation of the project. Then, just imagine how difficult it is to rule a big state like Tamil Nadu. Unwanted problems are created by a few selfish politicians. However, despite all the issues, Tamil Nadu is the best place for industrial investments. Agriculture and industrial growth are essential for any State’s development. This is the reason behind the government helping industrialists,” he added.