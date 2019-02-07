Home States Tamil Nadu

Jailed Subiksha MD’s plea to set aside Debt Recovery Tribunal’s order dismissed

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a revision petition from R Subramanian, managing director of Subiksha Trading Services Limited, to set aside an order, dated February 19, 2018, of the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal, reversing the order dated April 30, 2015 of the Debt Recovery Tribunal-I in Chennai.

Originally, the Ambattur Industrial Estate branch of the ICICI Bank had moved the Debt Recovery Tribunal-I (DRT) demanding a total sum of `4,066.93 crore from Subiksha with interest and other reliefs for the loans lent by it.

ICICI Bank had produced a computer-generated accounts statement in support of its claim. But the Debt Recovery Tribunal rejected the statement on the ground that it lacked necessary certificate. Aggrieved, the bank moved the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal, which, in February last year, reversed it. Hence, the present revision petition from Subiksha.

Subramanian, who had been arrested and lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison, appeared and argued party-in-person after obtaining a special permission from the first bench of Chief Justice V K Tahilramani and Justice M Duraiswamy in November 2018.

The bench, however, dismissed the petition after observing, among other things, that the bank is dealing with the public money and such a huge amount cannot be allowed to go unrecovered from the defaulting borrowers, who have availed the loan as early as in May 2005.

