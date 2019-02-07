Kongu Maavel EPS lays the foundation stone for Santhalingar Hospital in Kovai

Home States Tamil Nadu

Speaking during the function, Palaniswami reiterated government’s commitment to provide quality treatment to people. 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Perur Aadheenam Santhalinga Maruthasala Adigalar presented Kongu Maavel (Great Chieftain of Kongu) award to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Santhalingar Hospital at Mudalipalayam on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday morning. The award was presented by Perur Aadheenam.

Speaking during the function, Palaniswami reiterated government’s commitment to provide quality treatment to people. He said the AIADMK government has allocated Rs 62,705.17 crore to health sector over the past eight years.  

“Tamil Nadu is fast developing into a medical-tourism hub, and private hospitals play a major role in the sector. A large number of people throng government medical college hospitals everyday. Now, people 
in the surroundings of Mudalipalayam will get low cost and quality treatment once Santhalingar Hospital starts operations,” the chief minister said.

The hospital will be run by the Santhalinga Ramasamy Adigalar Trust. The institution would be spread over five acres at Mudalipalayam, which is Santhalinga Ramasamy Adigalar’s native place.  The 110-bed multi-specialty hospital will be set up at a cost of `80 crore. 

Trustees of hospital are: Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital chairman Dr Nalla G Palaniswami, Roots Group of Companies chairman K Ramasamy, Bannari Amman Group of Companies chairman S V Balasubramaniam, Sakthi Group of Companies chairman M Manickam, Ganga Hospital chairman J G Shanmuganathan, and Senthil Group of Companies chairman O Arumugasamy. 

Kin of mishap victims denied  audience?

Coimbatore: With the demand to release the report of the one-member committee on Somanur bus stand roof collapse incident, victims and relatives tried to meet Edappadi K Palaniswami during his visit to Coimbatore, but were reportedly prevented by party  functionaries

