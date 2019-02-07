Home States Tamil Nadu

Moulivakkam building collapse: Madras High Court reject’s promoter’s plea to return land

The bench of Chief Justice V K Tahilramani and Justice M Duraiswamy rejected the plea from M Manohar, managing director of the firm, on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court has rejected a plea from the Prime Shrusti Housing Private Limited in Madurai to hand over possession of the land measuring 103 cents, where its multi-storey building under construction collapsed crushing to death 61 persons and injuring 27 others in Moulivakkam in June, 2014.

After a long legal battle, the second building, constructed adjacent to the collapsed one, was ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court. Accordingly, the CMDA demolished the standing tower and demanded `91.54 lakh towards demolition cost. Challenging this, the petitioner filed the present petition contending that he had already paid/deposited a total sum of `1.12 crore under various heads and after adjusting the demanded amount, balance might be refunded.

Accepting the arguments of government counsel, the bench said that the demolition of the building constructed by the petitioner was only due to the violation committed by him in constructing the two blocks. For his fault, the authorities cannot be made to suffer. Because of the violations, 61 workers had died and another 27 injured. 

The authorities had spent huge money for prosecuting and defending the case before this court and the Supreme Court. The expenditure had occurred only because of the petitioner’s act. 

“Therefore, the liability cannot be fastened on to the respondents to bear the expenditure. Only the petitioner is liable to pay all expenses incurred for the demolition of the building,” the bench said and dismissed he petition.

Madras High Court

