No regularisation of plots that missed November 3 deadline

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you, as an individual plot holder or developer, have not applied for regularisation of your unapproved land on or before November 3, 2018, you will not be eligible for the same. This has been clarified through a new amendment to the Regularisation of Unapproved Plots and Layout Rules, 2017.

However, those who have applied for an in-principle approval for their layout -- on or before November 3 -- will still be considered for regularisation, subject to procedures that include regularisation charges per square metre of plot area. Applications have been received for the regularisation of over 56,000 layouts including 20 lakh plots across the State.

The unapproved layouts have been divided under three categories--- those falling under city municipal corporation area, those coming under municipal area and those covered by town panchayats and village panchayat areas. The charges for those plots eligible for regularisation have also been divided into three categories.

The maximum charge is Rs 150 per square metre, in city municipal corporation area for applications submitted after November 4, 2019. Similarly, in the municipal areas, the maximum charges is Rs 90 for submitting applications after November 4, 2019 and in town panchayats and village panchayat areas, it is Rs 45.

The Government Order amending the rules also states that when it comes to unsold plots in a layout, the promoter will be considered as the plot holder. The regularisation scheme was introduced on May 4, 2017 and later extended to October 2017 and further to May 2018 owing to poor response.