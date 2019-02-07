Home States Tamil Nadu

No regularisation of plots that missed November 3 deadline

If you, as an individual plot holder or developer, have not applied for regularisation of your unapproved land on or before November 3, 2018, you will not be eligible for the same.

Published: 07th February 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you, as an individual plot holder or developer, have not applied for regularisation of your unapproved land on or before November 3, 2018, you will not be eligible for the same. This has been clarified through a new amendment to the Regularisation of Unapproved Plots and Layout Rules, 2017.  

However, those who have applied for an in-principle approval for their layout -- on or before November 3 -- will still be considered for regularisation, subject to procedures that include regularisation charges per square metre of plot area. Applications have been received for the regularisation of over 56,000 layouts including 20 lakh plots across the State. 

The unapproved layouts have been divided under three categories--- those falling under city municipal corporation area, those coming under municipal area and those covered by town panchayats and village panchayat areas. The charges for those plots eligible for regularisation have also been divided into three categories.

The maximum charge is Rs 150 per square metre, in city municipal corporation area for applications submitted after November 4, 2019. Similarly, in the municipal areas, the maximum charges is Rs 90 for submitting applications after November 4, 2019 and in town panchayats and village panchayat areas, it is Rs 45.

The Government Order amending the rules also states that when it comes to unsold plots in a layout, the promoter will be considered as the plot holder. The regularisation scheme was introduced on May 4, 2017 and later extended to October 2017 and further to May 2018 owing to poor response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Regularisation of plots Regularisation of Unapproved Plots Layout Rules

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp