PMK man hacked to death in Tirubhuvanam

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Tension gripped Tirubhuvanam, the popular silk weaving town near Kumbakonam, on Wednesday after a former PMK town secretary was hacked the previous night allegedly by members of a minority community. Four persons, whose identities were not revealed, have been booked by police.

According to sources, V Ramalingam (48) of Thoondil Vinayagampettai used to rent out utensils and shamiana for marriages.

He was the town secretary of PMK five years ago but not active anymore. On Tuesday night, when he was returning home from Chettimandapam with his teenaged son, a car-borne gang blocked their van in a locality dominated by minorities and hacked him. Ramalingam was taken to Kumbakonam GH and later to Thanjavur Medical college hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In his complaint to Tiruvidaimarudur police, Ramalingam’s son said a group of four persons hacked his father’s hands and sped away. Explaining the sequence of events, he said on Tuesday morning, Ramalingam and he had gone to Packiyanathan Thoppu, a Dalit locality, to take pick up workers for a function. At that time, Ramalingam allegedly spotted a group of Muslims, including Rasudeen, ostensibly proselytizing, and entered into an argument with them following which they dispersed. When the two were returning home at night, Rasudeen’s friends attacked them, he said in the complaint.

As news of Ramalingam’s death spread and his body was brought home after post-mortem on Wednesday, Hindu outfits and political parties staged protests and road blocks demanding immediate arrest of assailants. Karuppu Muruganandam, general secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP was among those who visited the family.

Meanwhile, a video clip showing Ramalingam arguing with a few Muslims at Packiyanathan Thoppu went viral on social media. In the clip, he was also seen smearing holy ash (Vibhuti) on one of the youth and taking his skull cap and wearing it.

Police said the group seen in the video belonged to Popular Front of India and were on their regular visit to meet people from other faith and preach. A heavy posse of police personnel, including DIG J Loganathan (Thanjavur range), was camping in the town.

Pay Rs 1 crore compensation to victim’s kin: S Ramadoss

Chennai: PMK has urged the State and Central governments to pay Rs 1 crore as compensation to the family of Ramalingam, who was allegedly murdered at Tirubhuvanam on Wednesday. In a statement, party founder S Ramadoss said the victim, a former town secretary of PMK, Kumbakonam, was hacked to death after he allegedly opposed religious conversions. Condemning the incident, he said all those involved should be arrested and punished. Besides, Tamil Nadu and Central governments should offer Rs 1 crore to the family.