PMK releases shadow budget

Published: 07th February 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

S Ramadoss

PMK leader S Ramadoss (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK announced various innovative schemes in its shadow budget two days before the State budget. The shadow budget, released by Dr S Ramadoss has announced an unemployment dole of Rs 5,000 for PG graduates per month, Rs 4,000 for graduates, Rs 1,000 for SSLC failed candidates, Rs 2,000 for SSLC pass-outs and Rs 3,000 for HSC pass-outs.

Besides, every poor family would get Rs 2,500 per month as financial aid that will cover 35 lakh families at the cost of Rs 10,500 crore. Farmers will be given Rs 10,000 as capital subsidy in two instalments, the local body elections will be conducted in July, the proposed Salem-Chennai eight-way project will be dropped, Rs 5 lakh loan will be given to youth to establish own business, the MSP for sugarcane would be fixed at Rs 5,120 per tonne and Rs 2,911 for paddy per quintal for 2019-20, and 30 lakh jobs will be generated in five years through various irrigation schemes, special agricultural economic zones, co-operative eateries and Neera sales counters. According to sources, it was 17th shadow budget of the PMK.

