Home States Tamil Nadu

Transfer of boat repair aid begins

Close to three months after Cyclone Gaja made landfall in the district, turning topsy turvy several lives, fishermen started receiving compensation for the damaged boats.

Published: 07th February 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Close to three months after Cyclone Gaja made landfall in the district, turning topsy turvy several lives, fishermen started receiving compensation for the damaged boats. The aid is being credited directly in their bank accounts after a government order (G.O) was passed on February 4.

“We have credited compensation for at least 800 beneficiaries from Nagore to Kodiyakarai through ECS in the first phase. Another 170 fishers will receive compensation soon,” said R Amal Xavier, Joint Director, Fisheries department.

Fishers from Kameshwaram, Vizhunthamavadi, Vanvanmahavdevi, Vellapallam, Pushpavanam and Arukatuthurai suffered damage to their fibreglass boats due to the cyclone. Fishermen in Nagore, Akkaraipettai, Kallaru, Samanthampettai, Seruthur, Velankanni, Manian Theevu and Kodiyakarai are also beginning to receive the money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja Kodiyakarai Boat repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp