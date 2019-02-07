Transfer of boat repair aid begins

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Close to three months after Cyclone Gaja made landfall in the district, turning topsy turvy several lives, fishermen started receiving compensation for the damaged boats. The aid is being credited directly in their bank accounts after a government order (G.O) was passed on February 4.

“We have credited compensation for at least 800 beneficiaries from Nagore to Kodiyakarai through ECS in the first phase. Another 170 fishers will receive compensation soon,” said R Amal Xavier, Joint Director, Fisheries department.

Fishers from Kameshwaram, Vizhunthamavadi, Vanvanmahavdevi, Vellapallam, Pushpavanam and Arukatuthurai suffered damage to their fibreglass boats due to the cyclone. Fishermen in Nagore, Akkaraipettai, Kallaru, Samanthampettai, Seruthur, Velankanni, Manian Theevu and Kodiyakarai are also beginning to receive the money.