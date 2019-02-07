‘Unnecessary anticipatory bail pleas can be avoided if cops change attitude’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police must be made to understand that all criminal cases need not necessarily involve arrest of the accused during probe. An effective investigation can be done even otherwise. A change in the attitude will bring down unnecessary filing of anticipatory bail petitions, the Madras High Court has observed. Justice N Anand Venkatesh made the observation while granting advance bail to an accused on Wednesday.

This procedure can be effectively implemented in matrimonial, commercial and property disputes and other minor offences, to name a few. Ultimately the aim is to stop unnecessary, hasty and illegal arrests. These arrests normally take place on a Friday or a day prior to holidays to ensure that the accused does not come out on bail immediately. The State police need to show more quality in investigative techniques, the judge said.

Henceforth, in all advance bail petitions filed before the High Court and where the offence concerned carries a punishment of up to seven years or below, policemen should instruct Public Prosecutors in what all cases they are to resort to the procedure under section 41-A (When police may arrest without warrant) CrPC. In all those cases, this court will record the same and pass necessary orders. In all other cases where the police wants to arrest the accused, those advance bail petitions will be dealt with by this court on merits.

It is not necessary that the police must take a decision about resorting to the procedure under Section 41-A only when an anticipatory bail plea is made. They can independently take a decision regarding the same, provided by the High Court in ‘Nakkheeran’ case. This process should, to start with, be implemented before this court and once it settles down during investigation, it can be implemented before the sessions courts where, anticipatory bail pleas are made, the judge said.