Can’t pay electricity bill online February 8-11

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From February 8 to 11, online service to pay the electricity bill, will not be in service for localities in the North zone, said a Tangedco release. Also, offline centres present in the north zone of Chennai, will also be closed on February 9 but will be functional on the other two days.

Online and offline services pertaining to areas including Tondiarpet, Perambur, Vyasarpadi, Ponneri, T Nagar, Mylapore, Egmore and Anna Salai will be shut as maintenance works need to be carried out, said the release. Online services will not be functional from 4.30 pm on February 8 till 8am on February 11.