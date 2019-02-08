In the Madras HC: Order on mass transfer of corporation staff set aside

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has set aside an order of a single judge directing the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to transfer en-masse officials manning the Vigilance Cell attached to it. The bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and N Bhavani Subbaroyan quashed the order while partly allowing an appeal from the Corporation challenging the August 31, 2018, orders of Justice S M Subramaniam, on Thursday. The bench, however, said that necessary steps shall be taken for periodical transfer of the officials in the vigilance cell.

Appellant Corporation contended that the single judge order traversed well beyond the scope of the writ petition. He ought not to have ordered the en masse transfer without even issuing notice to them and the same is in gross violation of natural justice. Concurring with the submissions of Advocate-General Vijay Narayan, the judges said that the single judge order was passed on a writ petition filed by a third party, as if it was a PIL.

‘Move vending panel for shop space in public’

Chennai: Expressing its inability, the second bench of the Madras High Court directed the members of the Chennai Maanagar Desiya Siru Viyabarigal Sangam to approach the Vending Committee for allotment of space for establishing their shops on Pallavan Salai or any other public place.

This bench cannot direct the Corporation of Chennai or any other authorities of the State to issue any such ‘no objection’ in favour of the Corporation to permit the members of the association for allotment of space along the Pallavan Salai or any other place, since a vending committee under Section 22 of the Street Vendors Act, is now duly constituted and it is for that committee alone to consider any such application or representation filed by the desiring applicants. “Therefore, we close this petition,” the bench led by Justice Vineet Kothari said on Thursday.

Transport officials told to address issues of disabled

Chennai: The Madras High Court directed the Transport secretary and Managing Directors of State Transport Corporations to convene joint meetings to address grievances of the persons with disabilities while travelling by government buses. The meetings shall be on a periodic basis, at least once in a month, with participation of representatives of differently-abled persons.

They should come out with a concrete and holistic action plan, taking into account all relevant factors, including financial constraints, number of existing buses with suitable access to the physically-challenged, improvement by adding such facilities in existing buses and within what time frame they intend to do so in the entire State and Chennai in particular. A bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and C V Karthikeyan gave the directive while passing further interim orders on a batch of PIL petitions filed from 2005 to 2018 on the issue, on Thursday.

Though a series of orders had been passed over the years by various judges and benches, shortage and inadequacies of suitable infrastructure for the differently-abled, however, continue and provision of facilities had fallen much short of the demand. Even the basic data relating to the total number of physically-challenged does not appear to have been correctly estimated by the government, so far. There is no authentic figure based on census report about the total number of differently-abled in the State, the bench regretted.