Inflated electricity bills rectified for 762 TNSCB houses in Perumbakkam

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After an Express article on electricity bills in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Perumbakkam, shooting up tenfold, was published on September 30, the local Electricity Board officials have now rectified the inflated bills in 762 houses.

Speaking to Express, the EB official concerned, said that they had conducted an assessment of the healthiness of the metres after installing a dedicated software and pulled out consumption and billing data for the last two years to study the consumption pattern.

“We found that there was a mistake on the assessor’s side. We have planned to suspend him,” the official said. When the consumption was reviewed, the officials found that over 350 of the 762 houses had, in fact, zero bill for having consumed less than 100 units of electricity whereas their original bill showed charges ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 16,000 per 310-square-foot house.

“We have held talks with the residents and for those who have already paid, we have given them the option of getting the difference amount or it may be deducted from subsequent bills,” the official said.

Appreciating the officials for acknowledging the discrepancies and making an effort to rectify them, Priya Alex of ‘Sadhanai Pengal’, a women’s collective in Perumbakkam, said that in some houses, the bill had come down from Rs 16,000 to zero after revision. Priya had followed the issue up consistently, along with the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC).

“We had already prepared a list of discrepancies between the readings taken on the day and what was actually updated on their database, through their website. We found that there were a lot of mistakes,” said Priya.