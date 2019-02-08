Japanese film festival inaugurated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Film aficionados and movie buffs have reason to cheer as the three-day-long Chennai-Japan Film Festival was inaugurated at the Russian Cultural Centre on Thursday. The film festival is being organised in collaboration with the Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai, the Japan Foundation and the Madras Film Society.

In his inaugural speech, Kojiro Uchiyama, Consul General of Japan in Chennai, claimed he is a Rajinikanth fan. He went on to speak about how the festival had to be cancelled in August 2018 owing to the demise of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. “We imagined all opportunities were lost for showing our films but thanks to the Madras Film society’s continued interest in showing Japanese films to their own members as well as film lovers in Chennai, we are here to inaugurate the Japanese Film Festival,” he said.

‘A Tale of Samurai Cooking’ was the film screened on Thursday. It is a movie set in the Edo period when Japan closed its doors to the outside world and was ruled by Samurai. The heartwarming drama revolves around two main characters as a true love story,” explained Kojiro Uchiyama.

“Though decidedly a Samurai film, there are a few ‘chanbara’ scenes. ‘Chanbara’ in Japanese means a battle with katana or swords. In this film, the kitchen provides the battle field.”The film ‘Rail Truck’ will be screened on Friday and ‘The Wife of Gegege’ on Saturday at the Russian Cultural Centre at 6:30 pm. Entry is free.