Kanimozhi to contest from Thoothukudi parliamentary constituency

That the MP might be considering contesting from the Thoothukudi seat has been speculated for some time now, with Kanimozhi herself dropping hints to that effect.

Published: 08th February 2019 04:45 PM

 DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Rajya Saba MP and DMK youth wing secretary M K Kanimozhi will contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Thoothukudi parliamentary constituency, said Thoothukudi MLA NP Geetha Jeevan, while addressing a village outreach programme at Ilupaiyoorani village near Kovilpatti on Thursday night.

That the MP might be considering contesting from the Thoothukudi seat has been speculated for some time now, with Kanimozhi herself dropping hints to that effect. If she does contest, this would be the first time she faced a direct election. 

Geetha Jeevan, the district secretary for North district DMK unit, was presiding over a grama saba meet at Thomas Nagar in Ilupaiyoorani village on Thursday night. After listening to public woes, mostly related to lack of basic amenities, Jeevan said that the people of Kovilpatti people were unhappy with Kovilpatti MLA and State Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju, as the latter had not ensured any amenities for the residential areas. She urged the people to vent their anger during the upcoming Lok Sabha poll. 

In this context, the MLA said that Kanimozhi, daughter of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi and sister of present DMK chief M K Stalin, would be contesting from the Thoothukudi parliamentary constituency in the polls. "Kanimozhi has been a parliamentarian for the past 10 years. She is fluent in English and well aware of the issues faced by the people. She can bring an abundance of welfare schemes," the MLA said, even hazarding that in the event of a Congress-led government at the Centre Kanimozhi could even get Cabinet berth. 

Kanimozhi's Rajya Sabha term ends in July. She first entered the Upper House in 2007, and nominated again in 2013. She was an accused in the 2G spectrum scam, but was acquitted by a special CBI court in 2017.

