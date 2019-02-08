Tamil Nadu budget: Mega sops for farmers?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Loads of welfare measures -- targeting especially farmers among other communities -- are expected in the State Budget for 2019-20, which will be presented by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday. With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, expectations are high among various sections and sectors.

The government is likely to make special announcements for farmers affected by Cyclone Gaja and agrarian families facing a drought-like situation in several parts of the State. Minister and senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar, however, claimed that the Budget would “protect the interests of every section of the society. It will reflect the pulse of the people.”

Ahead of the Budget session, Opposition party DMK has accused the government of pushing the State into a perilous financial condition. However, government sources say that despite a hike in the revenue expenditure, the deficit ratio has been contained at the same level as the previous year.

Further, the hike in GST collections will help the government stabilise its finances. Despite the government rolling out several welfare measures, the ‘Debt to GSDP’ ratio in the State is well below the stipulated norm of 25 per cent. “Besides, the government is also taking measures to garner additional financial resources,” the sources said.

DMK to boycott session?

The DMK, Congress and IUML are likely to boycott the Budget presentation by Panneerselvam. The opposition parties are likely to rake up several issues in the Budget Session -- the Kodanad robbery controversy, drought-like situation in many districts, Centre’s ‘apathy’ in extending sufficient funds for cyclone victims and Mekedatu and Mullaiperiyar issues. Since Lok Sabha elections are to be notified within a few weeks, a detailed budget session to discuss the demands for grants for various departments is likely to be held in June after the process for polls are over. The Assembly’s business advisory committee will decide the exact duration of current session.