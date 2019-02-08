Home States Tamil Nadu

Narendra Modi-EPS Tirupur meet to also discuss poll alliance?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Tirupur on Sunday (February 10) to inaugurate a slew of government schemes, including  laying the foundation for ESIC hospital in the city.

Published: 08th February 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami-Modi

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (L) and PM Modi (R). (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR/CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Tirupur on Sunday (February 10) to inaugurate a slew of government schemes, including laying the foundation for ESIC hospital in the city. He will also launch work on Pamban Railway Bridge Project and inaugurate the last leg of the Chennai Metro Rail’s phase-I at the capital city via video conference. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami is set to join the PM for the event at Perumanallur, said Collector K S Palanisamy.

While the BJP has planned a massive public rally at Perumanallur on Sunday, Chief Minister Palaniswami’s agenda for the day in Tirupur has not been finalised. Rumours are rife that a separate discussion on an the alliance between AIADMK and BJP for the Lok Sabha elections is likely to happen on the sidelines. This could not be independently verified.

Two separate stages are being built at the same venue, one for the government event and the other for BJP’s political campaign. Both events are slated to end at 6.30 pm. However, the day’s agenda has not been finalised yet. While the Collector is yet to receive a formal communication on the Chief Minister’s itinerary, the Collector is likely to attend a meeting in Chennai on Friday to discuss the details. Also, the day-time Tejas Express between Chennai and Madurai will be flagged off digitally, confirmed Department of Information and Public Relations, Tirupur.

BJP sources in Tirupur said that the Prime Minister was expected to launch government schemes worth Rs 40,000 crore via video conference on Sunday. Partymen too were yet to receive the final schedule for the two events.Meanwhile, trial runs on the last stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase I have been in full swing since Tuesday.

