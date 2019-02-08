Notice ordered on plea seeking to cancel assignment of land

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to cancel the orders assigning land to 41 persons at Thiruneermalai in Pallavaram taluk here and to dispossess them of the property.

AIADMK founder and the then Chief Minister M G Ramachandran had originally assigned the land in question for establishing a water resource in 1984, but it was illegally abducted by a former MP Jagatrashakan, the petition alleged. When the plea by Ramakrishnan of Tambaram Sanatorium came up on Thursday, a bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad impleaded the Authorised Officer, Urban Land Ceiling at Tambaram and ordered notice to him and other connected officials, returnable by March 1.

According to petitioner, the 1.55-acre land in question was originally owned by Chrome Leather Company of which former Jagatrakshakan was the chairman. It was acquired by government in 1982 under TN Urban Land Ceiling & Regulation Act.

MGR announced that the land should be used for water resources and laid the foundation in 1984. However, Jagatrakshakan illegally moved the foundation stone. He also recommended to the competent authority to allot the land to 41 persons, who were his close relatives and employees of his firms. Accordingly, the allotment was made in June, 1996, the petitioner alleged.

Petitioner contended that Jagatrakshakan had furnished false material. He had said in his recommendation letter that the allottees were in occupation of the land in question from 1974.